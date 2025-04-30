Swimmer Karolin Victoria Kotsar tops Jefimova's 200-meter personal best

While Eneli Jefimova may be the most well-known Estonian swimmer, another competitor has topped her 200-meter best time.

Karolin Victoria Kotsar, who went to Texas Christian University (TCU) last fall, has set several PBs, including in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:20.17, 2.61 seconds faster than her previous best. This puts her at the top of Estonia's seasonal rankings and fifth on the all-time list, ahead of Jefimova's best of 2:20.26, which is not her strongest distance.

The Estonian record of 2:17.78 has belonged to Maria Romanjuk since 2021.

The academic season was measured in yards. Kotsar, 19, swam several PBs, and the highlight was the school record she set in November in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:00.25 (200 yards comes to just under 183 meters, so times are faster).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!