X!

Estonia beats Croatia to take second win in ice hockey world championships

News
Estonian national ice hockey team players.
Estonian national ice hockey team players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian ice hockey team claimed its second win at the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division I tournament, beating Croatia 6–2 on Sunday before a home crowd at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn.

Division I is the second tier of international ice hockey.

On Saturday, Estonia secured a convincing 6–1 victory over Spain. Croatia had lost 5–0 to South Korea.

On Sunday, Estonia took a 3–0 lead in the first period with goals from David Timofejev, Robert Arrak, and Robert Rooba.

Midway through the second period, Morten Jürgens and Mark Viitanen extended the lead to five. Croatia scored twice late in the period. Jürgens sealed the result in the final period with his second precise shot and was named MVP among the Estonian players.

The score by periods was: 3–0, 2–2, 1–0.

The tournament continues Tuesday evening when Estonia faces Lithuania, who are also 2:0 in games. Lithuania defeated China 1–0 on Saturday and Spain 5–0 on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

19:45

Estonian Refugee Council launches new campaign to support Ukrainian mothers

19:35

Gallery: International Dance Day celebrated with performance in Tallinn

19:00

Energy experts: Major power outage unlikely in Estonia

18:18

British stars Morcheeba announce free Tallinn Day concert

17:39

Tartu Rütmika third in rhythmic gymnastics Toronto World Cup event

16:58

City of Tallinn terminates employment relationship with Elena Glebova

16:21

Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

15:59

Estonia beats Croatia to take second win in ice hockey world championships

15:39

Over 1,200 historic explosives found in Saaremaa

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

28.04

Sick leave certificates for burnout increased rapidly in 2024

28.04

Estonian-language education switch not without difficulties one year in

09:48

Entrepreneurs put forward 450 proposals to improve Estonia's economy

07:53

Narva border closure likely to increase traffic at southeastern crossings

26.04

President Karis: I invited Donald Trump to Estonia, he invited me to Washington

28.04

Iceland's Eurovision star Daði Freyr to perform in Tallinn on May 9

08:51

Extreme instability: Price of reserve power from a few cents to thousands of euros

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo