Estonia beats Croatia to take second win in ice hockey world championships

The Estonian ice hockey team claimed its second win at the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division I tournament, beating Croatia 6–2 on Sunday before a home crowd at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn.

Division I is the second tier of international ice hockey.

On Saturday, Estonia secured a convincing 6–1 victory over Spain. Croatia had lost 5–0 to South Korea.

On Sunday, Estonia took a 3–0 lead in the first period with goals from David Timofejev, Robert Arrak, and Robert Rooba.

Midway through the second period, Morten Jürgens and Mark Viitanen extended the lead to five. Croatia scored twice late in the period. Jürgens sealed the result in the final period with his second precise shot and was named MVP among the Estonian players.

The score by periods was: 3–0, 2–2, 1–0.

The tournament continues Tuesday evening when Estonia faces Lithuania, who are also 2:0 in games. Lithuania defeated China 1–0 on Saturday and Spain 5–0 on Sunday.

