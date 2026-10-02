Flash estimate: Prices up 0.5 percent in September

Estonia's harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.5 percent in September compared with August according to a flash estimate from Statistics Estonia.

The HICP rose by 3 percent on year to September, the agency added.

The rise was driven primarily by continuing increases in petrol and diesel prices linked to the armed conflict in the Middle East, said Lauri Veski, Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager at Statistics Estonia.

"Compared with September 2025, the index was primarily influenced by the continuing rise in petrol and diesel prices, which is due to the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East," Veski noted.

The HICP includes the expenditures of tourists, which is generally higher in the summer months; the consumer price index (CPI) uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of those residing in Estonia only.

The above figures are flash estimates which will be refined once more detailed data on September prices are received.

The CPI data for September is due to be published by Statistics Estonia next Wednesday, October 7. The full HICP data for September will be published on October 15.

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