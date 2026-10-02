X!

Flash estimate: Prices up 0.5 percent in September

News
Fuel prices at an Alexela filling station in Tallinn, September 21, 2026.
Fuel prices at an Alexela filling station in Tallinn, September 21, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

Estonia's harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.5 percent in September compared with August according to a flash estimate from Statistics Estonia.

The HICP rose by 3 percent on year to September, the agency added.

The rise was driven primarily by continuing increases in petrol and diesel prices linked to the armed conflict in the Middle East, said Lauri Veski, Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager at Statistics Estonia.

"Compared with September 2025, the index was primarily influenced by the continuing rise in petrol and diesel prices, which is due to the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East," Veski noted.

The HICP includes the expenditures of tourists, which is generally higher in the summer months; the consumer price index (CPI) uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of those residing in Estonia only.

The above figures are flash estimates which will be refined once more detailed data on September prices are received.

The CPI data for September is due to be published by Statistics Estonia next Wednesday, October 7. The full HICP data for September will be published on October 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Estonia's new ambassadors to Ireland and Hungary present credentials

16:35

Draft law would let landlords end leases after one month of unpaid rent

16:15

New rule lets inmates use nicotine pouches, eases night checks

15:55

Deposit rates rise, but most savings stay in checking accounts

15:41

Center Party leader to take to the ring in charity boxing match

15:13

Estonia pushes for cybersecurity boost ahead of elections

14:45

€200 allowance for retirees living alone arrives in October

14:25

Defense briefing: Russia repeats war aims at UN as frontline clashes fall

13:50

Harri Tiido: On the closed nature of Russian thinking

13:08

Isamaa leader targets major policy shift after 2027 elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:49

Russia detains cargo ship bound for Estonia's Sillamäe port Updated

09:17

Estonia not invited to U.S.-led meeting on NATO's future Updated

01.10

Images and video: Tallinn completes Väike-Ameerika overhaul designs

30.09

Tallinn mural plan backfires as graffiti artists tag over works

08:36

US Marines deploy to Baltic Sea region for NATO's Baltic Sentry mission

01.10

Estonia bans grain transit from Russia and Belarus

01.10

Real estate disputes over hidden faults increasingly common and aided by AI

01.10

Government approves new Estonian Public Broadcasting law

01.10

Baltic Sea shipper Tallink and sailors want state passenger ferry support to continue

01.10

Electricity prices jolt in September, more volatility ahead

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo