The Ministry of Culture opposes the European Union initiative to ban lead in sport shooting ammunition and fishing weights until a suitable alternative is found, seeking stakeholders' opinions. Organized sport in Estonia falls under the culture ministry's remit.

The Ministry shares the position of stakeholders like the European Shooting Sports Forum (ESSF), the International Shooting Federation of Hunting Sport Weapons (FITASC), an international federation for clay pigeon shooting, and other sport shooting groups, arguing that the EU's transition from lead to alternative ammunition is not feasible in the current circumstances.

The ministry believes that limiting lead use in sports ammunition and fishing gear is unreasonable until a sustainable alternative material is developed. It proposed delaying the legislative process until a more practical solution is found that addresses environmental, security, and sports sector needs. The EU aims to ban lead in ammunition and fishing weights for public health and environmental protection. The ministry also sees no environmental need for the restriction, as lead's impact is minimal compared to other sectors.

The Ministry consulted stakeholders from sport fishing and shooting sports in forming its position. Sport fishing sectors supported the restrictions, while umbrella organizations for shooting sports and shooting range representatives opposed them.

The primary concern was that ammunition producers, critical for national defense, cannot quickly shift from lead to alternatives due to the geopolitical climate. Switching to steel or other materials would require significant production line changes, but companies lack the time and investment for these adjustments. From a security perspective, raw material origins are crucial: Lead is mainly sourced from EU and NATO countries, while steel shot production relies heavily on China, which poses risks amid trade tensions. FITASC argued that lead's ballistic properties are vital for competitive sports, and banning it without suitable alternatives would harm athletes' performance and marginalize the sport in Europe.

A 15-year exemption for shooting ranges was deemed insufficient due to high costs and technical requirements. The EU should establish a funding instrument to support the transition, as the proposal also imposes bureaucratic and financial burdens that could undermine range sustainability.

Opposition to the lead restrictions included concerns that banning lead could prevent the EU from hosting events like the Olympics, that switching ammunition would be costly and disruptive for athletes and clubs, and that marketing restrictions could threaten the business model of shooting ranges in Estonia and other businesses.

The EU Commission is set to present the proposed ban on lead ammunition and fishing weights, based on recommendations from the European Chemicals Agency, aiming to protect human health and the environment.

Lead remains widely used despite its toxicity, posing risks to wildlife, soil, water, and human health. One well-known issue is mute swans and other waterfowl ingesting cast-off lead fishing weights.

The proposal aims to reduce lead exposure in hunting and fishing, protecting wildlife, people, and pets from poisoning and contamination.

--

