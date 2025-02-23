How do sprats end up on Estonia's Independence Day party tables?

Historians say kama and spiced sprat are among the few foods that were actually invented in Estonia. Over time, the fish has transformed from an everyday staple to one of the most famous Independence Day treats. But how does it get from the sea to party tables across the country?

Spiced sprat is as authentically Estonian as it gets, Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. Not only was the recipe developed here, but the innovation of packing them in tin cans by merchant Sörensen in the mid-19th century made the handiwork of poor Tallinn widows world-famous.

Today, store shelves are stocked with tins year-round, but in reality, the fish can only be caught during one specific period.

"The best [fishing] time is from September to June, and sprats love cold water. The highest quality sprats are caught in winter," said Katrin Rüütel, quality manager at DGM Shipping.

The fish that arrive at the company's Maardu factory are caught in the Gulf of Finland. It takes four hours for the fish to go from sea to the factory, where they are cleaned and filleted by machine. However, packing is still a manual job and one worker can pack almost 600 tins of sprats a day.

Canned sprats. Source: ERR

But what are the spices that give the sprats their distinctive flavor? "In addition to regular salt and pepper, there's allspice, cloves, and other secret ingredients," Rüütel told the show.

Fish caught in the fall develop their signature taste within a week, but those caught in winter usually need more time.

While Estonians usually prefer herring, sprats are undoubtably the most popular dish on February 24. They are an integral component of a kiluvõileib, an open rye bread sandwich topped with butter, boiled egg, and sprat (and sometimes chives or onion.)

"Sprat sales surge in the month of Estonia's independence anniversary — we see a fivefold increase in our sales statistics. The same goes for other key ingredients of traditional sprat sandwiches," said Selver purchasing director Pille Raaliste.

There are 14 different types to choose from on store shelves, but according to Raaliste, classic spiced sprat remains the most popular. Tallinn-style sprats, which have a slightly milder flavor, are also very popular.

Sales of Selver's ready-made sandwiches are also growing every year and they are a popular choice for party table orders all year round, she added.

Estonian food promoters Hele Mai Alamaa and Maret Allikas with presenter Hanneli Rudi.. Source: ERR

"Aktuaalne kaamera" also spoke to Estonian food promoters Hele Mai Alamaa and Maret Allikas.

Kiluvõileivad are a staple part of photographer Alamaa's Independence Day celebrations. She told the show a delicious sandwich recipe is extremely simple.

Expaining how she makes her sandwiches, she said: "You take the best bread, the sprat that looks the best, the best egg and on top, we also have little black elder capers, pickled onions, and definitely something green."

The sprat she served up to "Aktuaalne kaamera" also included wild garlic pesto, but sprats also pair well with pickled onions, arugula, and even a touch of mustard. They also go well with potatoes in a salad.

If a guest really dislikes the taste of the spiced fish, Alamaa suggests making sandwiches with the national fish, Baltic herring, instead.

Herbalist Maret Allikas said you can still be a true Estonian without eating sprats.

"I think you should choose what you personally like. When a large group gathers, some will love sprat sandwiches, while others will prefer something different. You set out your most beautiful dishes, serve the foods that taste best to you, and it's still a celebration," said Allika.

Estonia's traditional sprat sandiches, kiluvõileivad. Source: ERR

