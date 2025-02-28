X!

Statistics: Retail trade in Estonia up by 3 percent in January

The dairy aisle at a Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
The dairy aisle at a Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia in January came to €804 million, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

On a year, the volume of retail trade turnover rose by 3 percent.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises was up by 1 percent in December year on year and grew even more in January.

"The rise in retail trade volume in January was mainly due to stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover volume rose by 6 percent compared with January 2024," Pihlak said.

In more detail, among stores selling manufactured goods, turnover volume increased the most, by 15 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

The volume of turnover rose by 11 percent in "other specialized stores," selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., and by 10 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale).

Turnover rose by 6 percent for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, over the same time frame.

The increase in turnover volume came to 4 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and 1 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing, and footwear.

However, the volume of turnover fell by 9 percent in "other non-specialized stores" selling predominantly manufactured goods (i.e., department stores).

Looking at other sectors, in January, the turnover volume of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 2 percent, and the turnover volume of grocery stores remained at the same level, compared with January 2024.

In comparison with December 2024, the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises fell by 21 percent in January 2025.

This drop is the regular decline that occurs following the Christmas and year-end sales.

According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover volume was down by 1 percent from the previous month.

Turnover volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Turnover volume index expresses the change in the volume of sales of goods at constant prices compared with the sales in a previous period. Price indices of goods are used in the calculation of the turnover volume index.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's website here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

