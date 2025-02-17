Estonians largest share of tourists arriving in Finland

Of foreign visitors visiting Finland last year, the largest number came from Estonia. In terms of the total amount of money brought into Finland by international tourists, Estonians ranked second after Germans, according to statistics published on Monday.

Foreign tourists made 4.9 million trips to Finland last year and spent approximately €3.7 billion in total, averaging €310 million per month, according to data collected by Visit Finland and Statistics Finland.

Visitors to Finland came from a total of 106 countries, with the highest number arriving from Estonia — 797,000 people. Sweden accounted for 498,000 trips, Germany 462,000, the United Kingdom 386,000, the United States 287,000, France 256,000, Spain 200,000, Italy 192,000, the Netherlands 124,000, and China and Hong Kong 110,000.

On average, foreign tourists spent €764 per trip in Finland, covering accommodation, dining at restaurants and cafés, fuel, transportation, cultural activities, sports and leisure expenses, as well as shopping and other expenditures. This total does not include money spent on outbound and return flights or ferry tickets.

Chinese tourists spent the most per trip in Finland, averaging €1,435, but their daily expenditure was €59, one of the lowest amounts. Americans spent an average of €1,088 per trip, or €121 per day, making their daily expenditure the highest.

Estonians spent an average of €412 per trip (€62 per day), while Swedes spent €384 per trip (€53 per day), the lowest amount recorded.

