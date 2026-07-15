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Estonia sees tourist boost in May

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Tourists in Tallinn's Old Town.
Tourists in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Anna Urackchina/ERR
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Accommodation establishments served nearly 320,300 tourists in May 2026, which is 5 percent more than in May last year, according to Statistics Estonia

Year on year, there were 9 percent more foreign tourists, and the number of domestic tourists remained at the same level.

More than 185,100 foreign and 135,100 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in May. Piret Pukk, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the number of nights spent also increased compared with May 2025.

"There were about 583,600 overnight stays in accommodation establishments in May – this is 6 percent more than in May last year," explained Pukk.

Foreign tourists stayed for over 362,100 nights and domestic tourists for nearly 221,500 nights. The number of nights spent by foreign tourists was up by 10 percent and the number of nights spent by domestic tourists did not change. 

In May, most foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn (71 percent), followed by Pärnu (10 percent) and Tartu (6 percent). 77 percent of the accommodated foreign tourists and 68 percent of the accommodated domestic tourists were on holiday.

The average cost of a guest night was €54 per person, which is the same as in May 2025. Compared with the pre-pandemic levels of May 2019, there were 1 percent fewer accommodated tourists and overnight stays in May this year.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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