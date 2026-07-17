Estonia's peak tourism season arrives earlier than rest of Europe

Unlike most of the European Union, Estonia's peak tourism season is primarily in July. Overall, Estonia does not rank among Europe's most popular tourist destinations

Piret Pukk, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that while July and August are the most popular months for visiting accommodation establishments across the European Union, the peak season in Estonia is July.

Last year, July accounted for 13.9 percent of all annual overnight stays at accommodation establishments in Estonia. In August, the figure was 12.2 percent

However, Eurostat data shows that Estonia is not among the most seasonal tourism destinations in Europe. Last year, July and August combined accounted for 26.1 percent of all overnight stays, a figure below the European Union average (31.1 percent).

In most EU countries, the fewest overnight stays occurred in January and February. The lowest number in Estonia was recorded in January (5.5 percent).

Seasonality in tourism is even less pronounced in neighboring countries. July and August combined accounted for 24.1 percent of annual overnight stays in Finland, 24.5 percent in Lithuania, and 29.1 percent in Latvia.

Tourism is most seasonal in Mediterranean countries. July and August combined recorded 54.5 percent of all annual overnight stays in Croatia, 43.4 percent in Bulgaria, and 41.6 percent in Greece.

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