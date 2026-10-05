Riigikogu election campaigning gets going 5 months before polling day

Many political parties have already activated their Riigikogu election campaigns with five months still to go.

This relatively early start is deliberate, with factors such as campaign costs, voter fatigue and what the other parties are doing all being weighed up.

Another new development is that social media campaigning is now banned, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Riigikogu elections take place in early March, but campaigning season is already underway just as the days get shorter and the weather grayer. To counter this, parties were seen to set up colorful tents, with flags and other decorations.

If anything, campaign season has started a little early, something which the opposition Social Democrats (SDE) party's campaign manager, Karmo Kuri, put down to election-fatigue setting in with the public when polling day gets nearer.

"What we have noticed is that at the height of the campaign, when people are already starting to get fed up with it, they say, 'Why do you only come out here just before the elections?' That has also been our starting point," Kuri told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Parties can end up spending millions of euros on their campaigning, and members, leading and grass roots alike, are often expected to chip in too.

Isamaa MP Riina Solman said she was stumping up thousands of euros of her own money.

"My budget right now is €10,000, which I can set aside from my salary. But on top of that there is also the party's campaign. Senior politicians are also included in the party's campaign and on its posters," Solman, whose party is also in opposition nationwide, though in office with Center in Tallinn, noted.

As for the Center Party, its members will have to dig deepest into their own pockets, as the party's financial situation has not been good for a long time, and as a result it is focusing mainly on direct contact with voters.

"If you also want posters, they actually cost quite a lot. Take the last local elections, for example. Right here on Pirita Road, a large poster for two weeks cost three and a half thousand euros," explained Pirita district elder and Center Party member Kaido Saarniit.

So what are the parties talking to the voters about? The economy and cost of living featured highly.

"The closer we get to winter, the more home heating, as well as our party's general approach to family policy and such issues, have come into focus," Kuri said.

"What we are asking people about today is how they feel about the excise duty increases that have now been imposed on fuel. And that grates on people. We are also collecting signatures against the fuel excise duty increase," Solman added.

Things will really get going in the new year, when strests, roadsides, advertising hoardings, shopping malls and other locations will start to fill with ' posters of politicians and their parties; TV and radio spots will accompany this.

"The tent campaign taking place across Estonia right now is still modest. These elections are going to be very active," Saarniit said.

One party which has not kicked off its campaign just yet is the coalition Reform Party. This is set to start in the second half of this month, by which time it should be clear what their current coalition partner Eesti 200's plans are – possibly including a merger with the Greens.

Similarly, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has still to unveil its campaign.

Campaigning will continue right up to polling day, March 7, 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!