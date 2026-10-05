X!

Gallery: Decades of wild mushroom photography on display in Saaremaa

News
Vello Liiv's new wild mushroom photo exhibition at Viidumäe Nature Center in Saaremaa. October 2026.
Open gallery
22 photos
News

On the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa, nearly 300 photographs are now on display at a local nature center, spotlighting decades of work by mycologist Vello Liiv.

The exhibition at Viidumäe Nature Center opened Sunday, and unlike most mushroom displays, may remain open to visitors for a year or more.

"Look, there they are," Liiv remarked in passing when he spotted mushrooms growing beside a tree stump outside the center.

"When you've spent nearly half your life walking with your head down, you can't really start looking up anymore," he quipped. "You keep seeing the grass and that part of the forest floor."

Still, the nearly 300 photographs on display represent only a small fraction of the mushrooms he has photographed over more than half a century. The University of Tartu's collections, he noted, contain around 3,000 species.

The Viidumäe exhibition is both artistic and scientific in nature, said artist Anna Talvi, who worked on the display.

Vello Liiv's new wild mushroom photo exhibition at Viidumäe Nature Center in Saaremaa. October 2026. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

"The way Vello photographs these mushrooms is beautiful in its own right," Talvi said. "But he also photographs and arranges them in ways that most clearly highlight each species' unique characteristics."

Liiv said he has never deliberately tried to make mushrooms look beautiful. Many of the species he has photographed, however, are ones he has only ever encountered once.

"Oh, there are so many of them," he said. Of the roughly 3,000 species, he estimates he has seen, photographed and identified about 2,500 only once before adding them to a herbarium.

The mushrooms people typically recognize as mushrooms, he added, actually only make up a much smaller bunch of around 300 species.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

e-calculation 2026

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Gallery: Pre-war statesman reburied in Kuressaare over a century after death

16:52

QR codes for online drug sales popping up near Estonian schools

16:18

Peeter Kaldre: A dangerous moment

15:43

Lights not out on Tallinn's War of Independence Victory Column, but being replaced

15:37

Gallery: Decades of wild mushroom photography on display in Saaremaa

15:10

US gives Estonia 13 reconnaissance drones to boost border security

15:03

€4 million apartment sale highlights Tallinn's changing housing market

14:34

Tourists increasingly choosing Tallinn over rest of Estonia

14:00

Estonia industrial output jumps 4.5% in August on energy surge

13:17

Court upholds ruling to bar early release of former EDF officer convicted of treason

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.10

Object that halted Helsinki–Tallinn ferry traffic turns out harmless Updated

04.10

More than 120 anglers compete for longest pike at Lake Saadjärv

10:07

FT: Estonia moving troops closer to Russia in 'active defense' push

04.10

Effect of research paper mills enough to start affecting LLM query results

09:35

UK nuclear umbrella comments prompt Estonia defense debate

04.10

Dmitri Moskovtsev: Citizenship carries deeply personal meaning

04.10

Estonia's crisis preparedness improves, but shelter shortage remains critical

03.10

Tallinn's crumbling Linnahall has one employee left — and he's been there 43 years

12:28

Police catch drug couriers operating over 450 caches across Estonia

03.10

Gallery: Estonia's first industrial foundry opens in Kohila

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo