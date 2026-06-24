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Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city for midsummer

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Tallinn Old Town.
Tallinn Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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On Victory Day and Midsummer Night, many people left Estonian capital to celebrate in the countryside. As a result, the city's streets and roads became noticeably emptier.

In the city center, the holiday atmosphere was unusually quiet. There were hardly any cars or pedestrians at major intersections. Even Freedom Square, which is usually busy, looked almost empty. Only a few passersby and tourists could be seen on the streets near the Old Town.

Visitors from Latvia said that the lack of crowds was one of the reasons they chose to come to Tallinn.

However, the Old Town remained crowded thanks to foreign visitors.

Inside the Old Town, however, the atmosphere was completely different. Cafés and restaurants were full, and the streets were lively. Most of the people walking around were foreign tourists, many of whom were unaware of the local holidays.

A tourist from Canada, Angelo, said he came to Estonia simply as a traveler and wasn't following local events. He said he was just enjoying the trip and getting to know the local culture.

A tourist from Germany, Franziska, said she had heard about Estonia's midsummer celebrations but was surprised, since similar festivities in Finland had taken place several days earlier.

Cruise ship passengers also contributed significantly to the crowds in the Old Town. Two large cruise ships were docked in the Port of Tallinn on the holiday. According to crew members, one ship carried about 4,200 passengers and the other about 2,500.

American tourists John and Lauren said they planned to spend the day the same way locals do and join in the holiday traditions.

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Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Argo Ideon

Source: rus.err.ee

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