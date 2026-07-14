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Deputy mayor suggests lifting heritage, traffic rules to boost Tallinn's Old Town

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Properties in Tallinn's Old Town.
Properties in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) has said reducing traffic and heritage rules would give Tallinn's Kesklinn and Old Town a boost, as businesses and residents continue to leave.

Between 15 and 20 percent of commercial premises in Kesklinn are empty, more than ever before. Both businesses and people have moved away from the center and the UNESCO-protected Old Town, which is mostly pedestrianized, in recent years.

Järvan said that, despite excellent tourism figures, local life in Tallinn's Old Town is dying out. The number of residents there has fallen significantly in recent years – only 2,000 remain.

"One issue is accessibility, or how easily you can get home or to work. Secondly, there are all the conditions there. Since there are many heritage-protected sites, this places strict restrictions on what is possible, and everything you might want to do also becomes more expensive," he added.

Kristjan Järvan. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Isamaa's deputy mayor said there are several reasons for the decline, including new commercial space built elsewhere, the popularity of working from home and the state's tax policy, which is not conducive to business.

"The businesses that generally survive in the Old Town are very much focused on tourists. Ordinary office premises tend to be affected by similar factors as residents," Järvan said.

'Every year it gets harder'

At the same time, he acknowledged that the market is the best manager, adding that regulated prices tend not to produce good results.

"In the long term, it is better to let the market function, as this gives the greatest likelihood that business activity will continue in the Old Town," the deputy mayor said.

Emmanuel Wille, managing director of the Tallinn Old Town restaurant Olde Hansa, acknowledged that things are difficult for them as well – despite being aimed at tourists, having a good location and a long track record.

Olde Hansa restaurant in Tallinn's Old Town Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Running a restaurant is always difficult. The biggest problem is costs, as always. It is not only restaurants that are having a difficult time right now, but people as well. But we pay rent just like our other colleagues here in the Old Town. Every year it gets harder, costs increase, and then our management has to figure out how to cover those costs," Wille said.

The city is more concerned about the decline in the number of Old Town residents, Järvan noted.

"Is our entire Old Town really only geared toward exports and tourism? We probably would not want that kind of Old Town in Tallinn – we would also like there to be life. That life also imposes certain restrictions. For example, the hours until which bars can stay open in the evening," Järvan said.

More traffic, less heritage protection

To revitalize Tallinn's Old Town, Järvan mainly supports increasing traffic – so that goods can be transported and children taken to school, he noted.

The other aspect, according to the deputy mayor, is heritage protection. He believes that if heritage protection rules are too strict, the result may be deterioration rather than properties being restored.

A Cyclist by a tram stop next to Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Strict rules also mean high prices, the deputy mayor added.

"I think a change is taking place in heritage protection rules. We want to see life also in places where there is a great deal of heritage protection. There is a lot of value, but at the same time there also needs to be rationality that helps preserve those values and keep up with the times in a positive sense. This is where a decision has to be made as to whether we want to see the Old Town only as a museum or whether we want to see it as a place to live," Järvan said.

Olde Hansa manager Wille, however, believes that the Old Town must be protected in any case and that rules are needed for this. Building or repairing something simply takes six months, he noted.

"We have to get a permit, get the paperwork in order, and an architect has to draw up the plans. Once that is done, we start the renovation, but without a permit we do nothing. The Old Town must be protected," Wille said.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

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