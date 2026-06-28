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Tallinn's Hirvepark to recieve new lighting solution

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The new lighting solution concept at Tallinn's Hirvepark.
The new lighting solution concept at Tallinn's Hirvepark. Source: Tallinn City Government
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The footpaths and bastion in Tallinn's Hirvepark will be lit up by a new lighting solution and residents can submit feedback on the plan until July 2.

The initial lighting concept will emphasize the important features in the park, which is located on the edge of Tallinn's Old Town. 

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the new lights will make the park safer and more attractive while preserving its unique atmosphere and respecting the natural environment.

A public presentation of the concept design will take place on June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Nunne 18. The final solution will be agreed upon during the subsequent design process. 

Residents may submit proposals and comments on the project until July 2.

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