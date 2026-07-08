Tallinn's heritage protection zone to be cut by a third

The National Heritage Board has drafted a proposal that would reduce the area of state-protected heritage sites in Tallinn by nearly 140 hectares and cut the number of protected areas from 10 to six.

The National Heritage Board has launched proceedings to revise the boundaries and number of historically inhabited sites in Tallinn that are protected by the state as archaeological monuments. These sites are located in Tallinn's Old Town and its historic suburban areas where the archaeological cultural layer must be exceptionally well preserved and contain extensive evidence of prehistoric, medieval and early modern human settlement.

Under the proposal, the current 10 protected archaeological monuments would be consolidated so that, instead of covering approximately 437 hectares, state protection would apply to six monuments encompassing about 296 hectares.

Although the total protected area would be reduced significantly, approximately 27 hectares of new land would also be brought under protection. This includes a larger area to the south, southeast and east of Tallinn's Old Town, encompassing the area around Hariduse and Roosikrantsi streets, Rävala puiestee and Teatri väljak, Laikmaa, Gonsiori and Raua streets and the intersection of Uus-Tatari and Ravi streets.

At the same time, some areas would no longer be protected. For example, the boundaries of the protected monument on the left bank of the historic Härjapea River, in the so-called Tiigiveski area between Imanta and Juhkentali streets, would be substantially revised.

Until now, the monument and its buffer zone have covered approximately 18 hectares. However, "taking into account the known extent of the archaeological cultural layer," the proposed order would redefine the monument's boundaries so that the protected area would be limited to the site of the historic watermill and its immediate surroundings, covering roughly one hectare. Most of the current monument and buffer zone would be released from the restrictions associated with archaeological monument status because the area does not meet the criteria for state protection, according to the draft order.

A draft order for the minister of culture to approve the changes has also been completed. Before the changes can be confirmed, the National Heritage Council will be asked to provide its opinion.

Five areas to be consolidated into one

Under the proposal, a new protected archaeological monument covering 95 hectares would be established, with boundaries stretching from Mere puiestee to Tõnismägi and from Kaarli puiestee and Estonia puiestee to Tatari, Liivalaia and Pronksi streets. The area currently contains five separate archaeological monuments, but because experts concluded that the archaeological cultural layer has been preserved not within those individual sites but in the areas between them, they would be merged into a single protected monument.

As a result, areas near Liivalaia tänav and Tartu maantee, the intersection of Pärnu maantee and Tatari tänav and the Kentmanni and Liivalaia intersection would no longer be subject to heritage restrictions. At the same time, approximately 27 hectares around Hariduse and Roosikrantsi streets, Rävala puiestee and Teatri väljak, Laikmaa, Gonsiori and Raua streets and the intersection of Uus-Tatari and Ravi streets would be incorporated into the new protected monument.

Archaeological finds have been uncovered throughout this historic settlement site. Stone Age and other prehistoric artifacts have been discovered in the Roosikrantsi area, while a medieval archaeological cultural layer has been found near Rävala puiestee. During the medieval and early modern periods, the area included the approaches to the city gates as well as suburban plots owned by townspeople along the edge of historic Sakala tänav.

Near Laikmaa tänav, archaeologists have uncovered a cultural layer dating from the 14th and 15th centuries. In the area around the intersection of Ravi and Tatari streets, they have found a cultural layer dating from the second half of the 16th century, as well as what is believed to be a mass grave of plague victims from the early 17th century.

A new protected archaeological monument covering 95 hectares would be established, stretching from Mere puiestee to Tõnismägi and from Kaarli puiestee and Estonia puiestee to Tatari, Liivalaia and Pronksi streets. Source: National Heritage Board

The boundaries of the protected archaeological monument near Sossi Hill, in the Masina tänav area, would also be revised. The protected area would be reduced from nine hectares to two. Several watermills operated in this area, along the upper reaches of the Härjapea River, centuries ago and archaeological remains may include various outbuildings as well as a bridge that once crossed the river.

The boundaries of the protected monument in the Kelmiküla and Kassisaba areas, where the suburbs associated with Toompea were located, would also be reduced, from 32 hectares to 17 hectares. The area was home to city officials, craftsmen and local residents and also contained summer manors and summer houses belonging to Toompea property owners.

The boundaries of the protected monument in Kalamaja, which stretches from Kalarand to Linnahall, would also be significantly reduced. The protected area would shrink from 134 hectares to 58 hectares. The area was once home to fishermen's huts and numerous taverns, as well as public buildings including St. Gertrude's Chapel and the almshouse known as Rõugemaja (Pox House).

The boundaries of the protected archaeological monument in Kalamaja, which stretches from Kalarand to Linnahall, would also be revised, reducing the protected area from 134 hectares to 58 hectares. Source: National Heritage Board

Changes also concern areas with detailed plans

Although heritage-related restrictions would be eased on a significant number of properties, some parcels would, for the first time, be included within a protected archaeological monument, while on others the protected area would be expanded.

In those cases, property owners would need to take into account the presence of preserved archaeological cultural layers on their land and, where necessary, apply to the National Heritage Board for a permit to carry out work or submit a notice before beginning work.

Numerous detailed plans are already in effect within the protected areas. On some properties covered by valid detailed plans, restrictions would be partially reduced because the boundaries of existing archaeological monuments would be revised and their buffer zones eliminated. Examples include the Noblessner Port and Tööstuse tänav area, the area between Endla and Suur-Ameerika streets, the Kentmanni tänav area, the Hobujaama tänav area, the area around Kreutzwaldi tänav and parts of Juhkentali tänav.

Conversely, some properties covered by detailed plans that were previously not subject to heritage restrictions would now fall within protected areas. These include the Hariduse and Roosikrantsi streets area, the vicinity of the Ravi and Uus-Tatari streets intersection, the Kaubamaja, Gonsiori and Laikmaa area and the Sossi Hill area near Masina tänav. The draft proposal notes that implementation of detailed plans in these areas must take into account the preserved archaeological cultural layer.

However, detailed plans can still be implemented after the settlement site records are revised because protected archaeological monuments do not prohibit construction but instead impose heritage protection requirements.

"Although heritage protection restrictions will be extended to new areas where construction and excavation work has been planned under the previous legal framework, expanding the restrictions is justified and will increase legal clarity," the draft order states.

The changes would reduce the number of protected archaeological monuments in Tallinn from 10 to six. At the center is the Old Town monument, whose boundaries would remain unchanged. Source: National Heritage Board

Background

Between 2018 and 2020, archaeologists Eero Heinloo and Monika Reppo prepared expert assessments of Tallinn's historic suburbs for the Tallinn Urban Planning Department. The assessments analyzed previously conducted archaeological investigations and their findings. They concluded that some of the existing protected areas are larger than necessary because they contain little or no archaeological cultural layer.

At the same time, the assessments found that a significant archaeological cultural layer exists to the south and east of Tallinn's Old Town, beyond the boundaries of the current protected archaeological monuments. They recommended expanding the monument boundaries in those areas to include the full known extent of the archaeological cultural layer.

In April 2023, the Archaeological Heritage Expert Council operating under the National Heritage Board endorsed the recommendations made in the assessments. This March, the same expert council supported updated proposals to reorganize the protected archaeological sites surrounding Tallinn's Old Town.

According to the draft order, the results of archaeological research and surviving written sources show that the areas encompassing Tallinn's historic suburbs preserve evidence of human settlement dating from prehistoric times as well as the medieval and early modern periods.

"The settlement sites contain well-preserved archaeological cultural layers, archaeological finds and settlement-related structures, making them among the most valuable elements of the country's cultural heritage, with both scientific and historical significance," the draft states.

Addressing the public interest, the draft says that the archaeological cultural layers, artifacts and structures preserved in and around Tallinn's Old Town clearly illustrate the Estonian capital's long and continuous history of human settlement, showing how communities developed and expanded over time and how the surrounding environment changed.

"The preservation of these settlement sites is essential for maintaining the area's identity and ensuring cultural continuity, which in turn contributes to the balanced development of society," the draft order states.

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