Ministry official: Heritage protection may not hinder Estonia Theater annex

Calling heritage protection restrictions not obstacles but rather opportunities, Merilin Piipuu, deputy secretary general for cultural heritage at the Ministry of Culture, said Monday that an architectural competition for an annex to the Estonia Theater in Tallinn could happen within the next two years.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), an advisory body to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), believes that an annex to the Estonia Theater as currently planned should not be built, arguing that if the Estonian National Opera cannot meet its needs through more modest changes, they should consider relocating the opera house instead.

This March, the National Heritage Board submitted a heritage impact assessment to UNESCO regarding a proposed extension to the Estonia opera house in Tallinn.

In the document, the board maintained its position that building the extension as currently planned in the heritage conservation area of Tallinn's Old Town — which is included on UNESCO's World Heritage List — would negatively affect the Old Town and also carry adverse economic consequences.

MP Liina Kersna (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu's Cultural Affairs Committee, commented on this during a Vikerraadio broadcast of "Uudis+," saying that it is the Estonian state and society — not UNESCO — that are responsible for cultural development in Estonia.

Decisions, she added, are likewise made by Estonia, not by UNESCO.

Piipuu: UNESCO protects our heritage too

"It is true that UNESCO made this decision, and it certainly needs to be taken into account," said Merilin Piipuu, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Culture, on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" on Monday. "I wouldn't oppose that. UNESCO protects our heritage, just as we protect it."

Even so, she continued, she personally believes there are solutions that could satisfy both UNESCO's wishes and the national opera's needs.

"We've seen before, not only in Estonia, but worldwide, that in such complex situations, it's possible to create entirely unique solutions," the ministry official highlighted. "And maybe we should view this as an opportunity."

She explained that while Estonia will certainly take UNESCO's recommendations into consideration, a solution must be found that suits the context of heritage protection as well as the opera's needs.

"I believe these solutions exist," Piipuu stressed. "Architects today, both in Estonia and abroad, are very creative."

She also mentioned that building an entirely new building would end up costing several hundred million euros, versus a price tag of up to €100 million for an annex to the existing building.

The deputy secretary general emphasized the importance of reaching the architectural competition stage.

"Prior to that, more discussions will need to be held, particularly regarding the area's specific heritage protection conditions," Piipuu said. "But an architectural competition would still allow us to find solutions we maybe can't even imagine today, and which could take into account both heritage protection restrictions and the needs of the Estonia [opera house]."

Restrictions as opportunities

"The most important step here is those very same specific heritage protection conditions, which in turn form the basis of the detailed planning of this area specifically," Piipuu explained. "Heritage protection conditions have now been drawn up for the Estonia building, and if we take a look at them, we can see that there is a lot of room for development even within a heritage-protected building."

She commented that everything in life is relative, and heritage protection works daily on how to blend the old with the new.

"We already have many good examples in Estonia where we can say that heritage protection is not an obstacle, but an opportunity," the ministry official noted. "I think that these restrictions are also an opportunity in the case of the Estonia [Theater] as well."

Asked about when this architectural competition could become a reality, Piipuu admitted that it's still difficult to say.

"It's hard to give you an exact date right now," she said. "It will take time, I'd like to hope that in a couple of years, when we discuss this same topic again a year and a half from now, we will have made some progress."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!