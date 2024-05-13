In assessment for UNESCO, council recommends against Estonia Theater annex

Estonia Theater in Tallinn, as seen from Tammsaare Park.
Estonia Theater in Tallinn, as seen from Tammsaare Park. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
In a recent assessment for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regarding a planned annex to the Estonia Theater in Tallinn, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) recommended building an opera house elsewhere, not as an extension to the current building.

In its technical review for Estonian representative to UNESCO Priit Pallum, ICOMOS noted that the planned extension would overshadow the historic Estonia Theater building without any architectural integration, and recommended considering building a new theater elsewhere in Tallinn, in order to realize its architectural potential while at the same time satisfying its operational needs.

ICOMOS stressed that if an extension to the historical theater building does remain under consideration, then the scope of intrusion into the existing building should be defined in the course of broader debate in order to preserve cultural heritage values, including the physical structure as well as the local context.

The advising council further concluded that in order to be deemed acceptable, a possible annex should be considerably smaller than the historic building.

