Riigikogu committee wants new Estonia Theater annex effects analysis

The Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee has decided that the National Heritage Board must commission a new heritage impact assessment for the planned extension of the Estonia Theater building. According to committee member Margit Sutrop, who spoke on the radio program "Uudis+," the current analysis is affected by a conflict of interest on the part of its author.

On Monday, the Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee discussed the heritage impact assessment for the planned extension of the National Opera Estonia building, commissioned by the National Heritage Board.

The Estonia Theater is located in Tallinn's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The current impact assessment, commissioned by the National Heritage Board, was prepared by architectural historian Triin Ojari.

Committee member Margit Sutrop pointed out that Ojari, the author of the impact assessment, is not an independent architectural historian but works in the Tallinn Urban Planning Department's heritage conservation division.

"Our position is that a new analysis should be commissioned," Sutrop stated. "It should involve experts with differing viewpoints, not just those with negative opinions. If necessary, we could also bring in international experts to establish a factual basis for the decision."

Sutrop clarified that six committee members supported commissioning a new impact assessment, one opposed it and one abstained.

Additionally, Sutrop noted the importance of the National Opera Estonia justifying why it has specific needs for the extension.

"It doesn't make sense to pursue a proposal made according to heritage conservation guidelines if it doesn't meet Estonia's requirements," Sutrop said. "The Heritage Board has suggested expanding the existing theater to include a larger hall, which would mean dismantling the beautiful historic auditorium. This, in itself, would compromise heritage preservation and still wouldn't fully meet the theater's needs."

Sutrop added that while there is no funding available for constructing a new building, funding has been allocated for an extension.

"If we don't use it now, there won't be any funds for building anything later. Different parties need to come together to find a reasonable, potentially compromise-based solution, but it must be knowledge-based and fully objective," she stated.

