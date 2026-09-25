Käsmu Lighthouse complex joins Estonian Maritime Museum

The historic Käsmu Lighthouse and a former border guard station are being taken over by the Estonian Maritime Museum (EMM) following a government-approved property transfer.

The Estonian government approved a Ministry of Culture proposal Thursday to transfer the state-owned property at Merekooli 1, in the coastal Lääne-County village of Käsmu, to the Estonian Maritime Museum.

The complex includes the former Käsmu border guard station, Käsmu Lighthouse and its outbuildings.

Culture Minister Heidy Purga (Reform) said the change in ownership should help boost closer cooperation between the EMM and the local Käsmu Maritime Museum.

She also expressed hope the Käsmu community will "take even more pride in its distinguished historic role as a 'captains' village,' both in Estonian maritime history and today."

Future potential

The transfer of the lighthouse property is intended to ensure continued professional museum activity in Käsmu.

EMM director Urmas Dresen said the museum plans to support the development of the local maritime museum by digitizing its collections and contributing to both its permanent and temporary exhibitions.

"We also see potential for expanding the outdoor exhibition in the future, as well as renovating the valuable Käsmu Lighthouse," Dresen added.

Käsmu Maritime Museum has operated in the former border guard station building since 1993.

In 2012, the Käsmu museum, then operating as a nonprofit, and the EMM signed a cooperation agreement focused on developing Estonia's maritime culture.

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