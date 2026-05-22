Fate of century-old lighthouse in Pärnu Bay hinges on audit

The century-old Sorgu Lighthouse off Estonia's southwest coast faces an uncertain future pending an expert audit due in August.

The Transport Administration, which owns the lighthouse on the uninhabited island east of Kihnu and Manija, has ordered a structural audit after years of wind and salt damage.

The island is currently under bird nesting period access restrictions, though the City of Pärnu recently sought permission from the Environmental Board to inspect the site.

"We're awaiting the results of the audit to decide what to do with the lighthouse," said Kermo Vinnikov, head of the Administrative Department at the Transport Administration.

The findings, he said, would determine whether renovation is worthwhile or if a replacement structure should be considered instead.

Only the lighthouse itself is likely to be considered for renovation, as the state lacks funding to fix up the outbuildings.

Volunteers from the Sorgu Society have worked to maintain the other buildings, saying full restoration would be needed to develop tourism on the island.

Sorgu is already part of the UNESCO-listed Kihnu cultural space, but with the prospect of the lighthouse's demolition, the Kihnu Cultural Institute now wants the entire island placed under heritage protection.

Sorgu Lighthouse. Source: Elen Juurma

"We have a unique natural and cultural environment here that includes various cultural and historical sites," said Mark Soosaar, a supervisory board member at the institute.

Several scenarios possible

The National Heritage Board disagrees on the island's heritage value, but is considering listing the lighthouse for its distinctive neoclassical elements.

The audit results due in August will be key to the board's decision, explained Built Heritage Department director Anita Staub, noting that "structural condition is a key criterion."

Pärnu, meanwhile, has also suggested taking over the island from the state to preserve the lighthouse complex and allow limited cultural access.

"The dream would be art residencies here in late summer, once the birds have nested," said Pärnu Mayor Kristel Voltenberg. "Ideally, the island would also have its own caretaker to look after it someday."

Sorgu is currently state-owed but falls administratively under the City of Pärnu.

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