X!

Meet Estonia's lighthouse postage stamp artist

News
A sheet of stamps featuring Roman's Pakri lighthouse (Pakri Tuletorn) design, from 1995. This particular lighthouse started off the passion.
A sheet of stamps featuring Roman's Pakri lighthouse (Pakri Tuletorn) design, from 1995. This particular lighthouse started off the passion. Source: ERR
News

Estonians take pride in the dozens of lighthouses that dot the country's long coastline, a noted postage stamp artist noted.

Roman Matkiewicz has been creating designs of Estonian lighthouses for official Eesti Post stamps for the past 30 years, and told "Ringvaade" Estonians are proud of the lighthouses towering in their hometowns. "They feel like they belong to them. Kind of like my own yard, on my island."

Roman Matkiewicz- Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

So far he has drawn 39 of Estonia's 55 intact lighthouses, and many of the drawings have appeared on postage stamps.

"The first lighthouse was a coincidence. They asked what could appear on a stamp when the town of Paldiski became free, to highlight that town. I immediately suggested either Paldiski harbor or the Pakri lighthouse, which is on that cape. Of course, the lighthouse was immediately a more attractive subject. Back then, lighthouses weren't yet on stamps," he said.

Pakri lighthouse. Source: YouTube.

So, Matkiewicz took the train to Paldiski and went to see the lighthouse in person. "The lighthouse keeper allowed me to climb to the top of the tower, to see it with my own eyes, and they also talked and showed me things."

That first stamp turned out so well that Matkiewicz soon had to start drawing more. He said he never draws from a photo and always goes to the lighthouse itself, no matter how challenging the conditions.

An earlier Pakri lighthouse design. Source: ERR

Many of the lighthouses were designed by civil engineer Armas Luige (1901-1991), though many are much older, dating back the the 19th century and earlier.

"Once I went to draw the Juminda lighthouse. Beforehand, of course, I studied the history of that lighthouse in Armas Luige's book and also read archival materials about it. I had a rough idea of what it looked like and what to look for in the Juminda forest. I arrived, found the lighthouse – et voilà, it was a completely different color! A quarter of the tower had been added, so its silhouette was entirely different. If I had drawn it from a photo, I would have misled myself and the viewers. That would have been a big mistake," he explained.

The Juminda lighthouse stamp. Source: ERR

Matkiewicz's firm plan is to capture the remaining lighthouses, and on stamps as well. But it's not just the lighthouses themselves — he also includes everything around them.

"When I drew the first stamp, I wondered how to design the Pakri lighthouse. I had the idea that a nautical chart could serve as the background. You can immediately see the coastal waters and sea routes, but those who have seen nautical charts know that the land is fairly empty, so there was a lot of space to fill, to draw or write something. I took a 1938 road atlas, which shows all the old villages and farms that existed before the war. I thought I would mark exactly those places, and yes, they gradually reappear over the years," he continued.

Pakri lighthouse stamp and postmark. Source: ERR

Not only does Estonia have a long Baltic coastline, but its "East coast" consists of Lake Peipus (Peipsi järv) and the adjacent Läämjärv and Pihkva järv. There are lighthouses on the coast of this freshwater body, too.

Kõpu lighthouse. Source: ERR

A dozen of Estonia's historic lighthouses are also open to the public. Often the existing structure is built on a site which has housed a beacon for shipping for many centuries, at least as far back as the 16th century in some cases. Many of the earlier lighthouses were built of wood.

Map of Estonia with the locations of all the lighthouses Roman Matkiewicz has designed and which have appeared on postage stamps. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Source: 'Ringvaade'

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:06

Opposition slams Reform plan as 'one of Estonia's biggest deceptions ever' Updated

14:06

Meet Estonia's lighthouse postage stamp artist

13:10

Reform Party unveils Estonia vision focused on freedom, security and growth Updated

12:05

Case of the missing Viljandi state award still not solved

11:01

Gallery: First evacuation flights from Middle East land in Tallinn Updated

09:26

Biathlete Jakob Kulbin wins Junior World Championships silver

08:44

Freestyle skier Grete-Mia Meentalo takes Calgary world champs bronze

06.03

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

06.03

Kärt Pormeister: Of loan scams and the law

06.03

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair lose to Latvia in Milano Cortina Paralympics clash

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

06.03

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

06.03

Estonian family of 10 converts schoolhouse into home, saves local eatery

06.03

Tatjana Gassova: Estonian tourist must-haves — sun, sea and evacuation plans

06.03

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

11:01

Gallery: First evacuation flights from Middle East land in Tallinn Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo