X!

Visits to Estonia's historic lighthouses saw 5-year low in 2025

News
Kõpu lighthouse.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Visitor numbers to Estonia's lighthouses, many of them historic, reached a five-year low in 2025.

The lighthouse at Sõrve, on the southern tip of Estonia's largest island, was most visited in 2025 and drew over 25,000 ticketed visitors, while a total of 82,140 people visited all of Estonia's main lighthouses open to the public.

This was a fall of over 13 percent year on year and, as noted, the lowest figure for five years. The overall result was strongly influenced by the drop in popularity of the Kõpu Lighthouse on Hiiumaa, the Transport Administration says.

Sõrve's visitor numbers of 25,153 visitors were, on the other hand, up, albeit by a small amount (137 on 2024's figure).

The other lighthouses (Estonian: Tuletorn) open to the public, ranked in order from most visited to least visited in 2025 and with 2024's figures in brackets, were:

  • Kõpu – 12,284 visitors (2024: 22,955 visitors).
  • Tahkuna (Hiiumaa) – 11,982 (2024: 12,877).
  • Kihnu Island – 7,761 (8,026).
  • Narva-Jõesuu – 4,900 (3,500).
  • Ristna (Hiiumaa) – 4,645 (6,833).
  • Naissaare Island – 4,346 (3,553).
  • Pakri (Harju County) – 3,032 (5,276) (NB: this lighthouse was closed from the second half of summer due to renovations).
  • Saxby (Vormsi) – 2,935 (2,887).
  • Ruhnu Island – 1,798 (1,694).
  • Vilsandi Island – 1,518 (1,602).
  • Tallinna ülemine – 1,240.
  • Osmussaar Island – 546 (735).

The Tallinna ülemine lighthouse is located at the western end of the Lasnamäe district. It only opened to the public in summer 2025.

"The biggest decline [in visitor numbers] occurred on Hiiumaa, specifically at Kõpu. While in 2024 they hosted 22,955 visitors, last year that number was more than 10,000 lower. At the same time, there were several lighthouses where public interest increased," noted Andres Unn, administrator at the Transport Administration.

Many of the lighthouses above (see gallery) have histories dating back several centuries, though often towers originally built of wood have been rebuilt. For instance, at Kõpu, a lighthouse has been on the site since the 16th century, though the current tower dates to the 19th century.

Another lighthouse, at Mehikoorma in Põlva County, is expected to be added to the above list. This example is unusual in that it was used to warn shipping on a freshwater lake, traveling between Lake Peipus (Peipsi järv) and the much narrower Lämmijärv.

In total, Estonia has 55 operational lighthouses, all of which are owned by the Transport Administration.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Pro-Palestine hackers launched cyberattacks on Estonia in 2025

15:14

Visits to Estonia's historic lighthouses saw 5-year low in 2025

14:56

Endocrinologist: Obesity impacting Estonian kids' health starting in kindergarten

14:25

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar helps North Carolina extend winning streak

14:17

Tõnismägi State High School should be completed by 2030

13:49

Man dies after head-on collision between car and bus near Tallinn

13:21

Argo Rosin: Wind farms and 'scientific consensus'

12:48

1st repatriation flight for Estonians from Oman to Tallinn departs on March 5

12:47

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

12:25

Deforestation of Pärnu Rail Baltic terminal area begins

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

03.03

Foreign ministry updates Egypt travel recommendations over Middle East tensions

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

03.03

Reparing damaged trams will cost around €700,000

03.03

Mehran Eftekhari: Estonia as a blueprint for how to wash away the grime of occupation

03.03

New population forecast drastically downgrades Tallinn's growth estimate

03.03

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

02.03

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

03.03

Estonia boycotting Friday's Paralympic opening ceremony

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo