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Nearly 30,000 people visited Hiiumaa's lighthouses last year

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Ristna lighthouse in Hiiu County.
Ristna lighthouse in Hiiu County. Source: Tuderna/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0
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Estonia currently has 14 lighthouses open to visitors. Three of them are on Hiiumaa island. Last year, Hiiumaa's lighthouses were visited by nearly 30,000 people, accounting for about one‑third of all lighthouse visits in Estonia.

An event marking the reopening of Ristna lighthouse brought great joy to everyone.

"As of today, 14 lighthouses are open. Considering that Estonia has a total of 55 lighthouses, the percentage of open ones is quite good," said Andres Unn, state property manager at the Transport Administration, adding that historical sources claim the metal structure of Ristna lighthouse came from Gustave Eiffel's factory in France.

Hiiumaa is rich in open lighthouses, with three on the island: Ristna, Tahkuna and Kõpu. Locals know that Kõpu lighthouse is unique in the world.

Kõpu lighthouse. Source: ERR

"The idea for Hiiumaa's lighthouse year began with the fact that Kõpu lighthouse turns 495 this year. Among continuously operating lighthouses whose work has never been interrupted — there are two others, not in Estonia — Kõpu is, as far as I know, the oldest," said Kristel Peikel, head of the Hiiumaa tourism cluster.

Tens of thousands of people each year want to climb the stairs to the top of Kõpu lighthouse.

"Ninety‑five percent of people go up the tower, and of those, I think 95 percent also come to the café for at least a coffee if nothing else," said Kõpu lighthouse operator Ene Reidma.

The newly reopened Ristna lighthouse received a fresher look and improved systems thanks to everyone who has spent a few euros in Hiiumaa to enjoy these unique views.

"This latest reconstruction cost 160,000 euros," said Unn.

"A big thank‑you to lighthouse visitors! This is ticket revenue redirected back here to keep the towers in good condition. Hiiumaa municipality also plans to move forward with our major landmark, Kõpu lighthouse," said Antti Leigri, deputy chairman of Hiiumaa municipal council.

The Ristna Lighthouse on Hiiumaa (Dago being the old Baltic German name for the island) before World War One. Source: Indrek Laos.

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Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

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