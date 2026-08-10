Southeastern Estonian lighthouse draws visitors with close-up Russia views

More than 70 people visited the renovated Mehikoorma Lighthouse within three hours of its reopening, drawn by views across a narrow stretch of Lake Lämmijärv toward Russia.

The lighthouse, reopened August 1, is the only one in Southern Estonia open to visitors and sits less than 2 kilometers from the opposite Russian shore, with binoculars on its viewing platform offering views of the Russian coastline and border area, Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes.

Built in 1938, the lighthouse underwent extensive stair and safety upgrades completed in July, offering an ideal spot for birdwatchers and nature photographers as well.

Interest has remained high beyond opening day, with one Tallinn family of lighthouse enthusiasts even detouring en route to Tartu to stop by, but local leaders stress that visitors should still call ahead if they want to visit.

"It's a functional and vital navigation facility, not just a tourist attraction whose doors we can leave open," said Mehikoorma Development Society board member Toivo Aalja, explaining why visitors to the border lighthouse must be accompanied.

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