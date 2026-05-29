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Images and video: Transport Administration and Defense League demolish Virtsu lighthouse

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Demolition of the Virtsu lighthouse.
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At noon on Friday, the Transport Administration, in cooperation with combat engineers from the West Territorial Defense District of the Estonian Defense League, demolished the Virtsu lighthouse.

The demolition of the Virtsu lighthouse was intended to speed up the dismantling process and improve safety during the work.

The 18-meter-tall Virtsu lighthouse was built in 1951. Construction of a new Virtsu lighthouse will begin following the demolition and is scheduled for completion in October 2026. The construction work will be carried out by Hoogla Ehitus OÜ.

"For the Estonian Defense League's combat engineers, demolishing this structure provides an opportunity to reinforce their training on a real-world object," said Maj. Lauri Mäepalu, engineer officer at the Estonian Defense League Headquarters.

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