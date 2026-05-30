Hiiumaa Literature Festival returns for three-day run in June

The Hiiumaa Literature Festival is back again June 5–7, bringing writers, musicians and readers together for three days of talks, performances and island-themed events.

Most events will take place at Kärdla's Factory Square, with a program featuring readings, author meet-and-greets, book launches, workshops, concerts, exhibitions and literary-themed treks across the island.

This year's focus also includes lighthouses, in honor of the 495th anniversary of the island's iconic Kõpu Lighthouse, along with stories and writers linked to Hiiumaa.

Organizer Tiina Maiberg said the Hiiumaa Literature Festival has grown into a key summertime meeting place for writers and readers over the last five years.

"This is a festival that brings literature closer to people — right by the sea, between the lighthouses and forests," she said.

Guests include Estonian writers and cultural figures such as Doris Kareva, Valdur Mikita, Tõnu Õnnepalu and Contra.

The Hiiumaa Museum will also host a book exhibition at the Long House featuring island writers marking milestone birth anniversaries this year, including Ain Kalmus, Herman Sergo, Elmar Vrager and Julius Oengo.

Click here for more info.

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