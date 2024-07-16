Gallery: Sixth Tagaranna Literature Day held in Saaremaa

Participants at the sixth Tagaranna Literature Day in Saaremaa on Saturday. July 13, 2024.
This past Saturday, the Saaremaa village of Tagaranna held its sixth Literature Day, the theme of which this year was "Modeling person."

Speakers, performers and guests at Literature Day included writers Imbi Paju, Kadri Kõusaar, Tiia Toomet and Olavi Ruitlane, with Aapo Ilves, Eepiline Kirjaveaneitsi and Ütsiotsõ to follow at sunset.

Saturday's events also included a book presentation by author Brita Juske, music by Priit Pedajas and Joosep Berens, an art exhibition by painters Kerli and Emma Tamjärv as well as a kids' celebration of German toymaker Playmobil's 50th anniversary.

A literary fashion show was also organized by students of Kuressaare Regional Training Center (KRTC), which was preceded by Maimu Berg's short play "Libamood," directed by Raivo Adlas and Piret Kuub.

The first Tagaranna Literature Day was held in July 2019.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

