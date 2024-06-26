Maarja Vaino: A summer of reading

Opinion
Maarja Vaino.
Maarja Vaino. Source: ERR/ Ken Mürk
Opinion

Parents should consider reading the mandatory school literature together with their children, turning the upcoming months into a shared summer of reading aloud, recommends Maarja Vaino in Vikerraadio's daily comment.

School is out and summer has finally begun. Many children have likely received a list of books to read over the summer along with their report cards, meant to prepare them for the upcoming school year. Instead of envisioning themselves comfortably reading in a hammock or on the beach with friends, many disappointedly handed this list to their parents. Social media was not without its fair share of empathy, as numerous parents expressed their frustration towards both the literary classics and the teachers assigning them.

I've often heard or read opinions questioning why children need to read the same books "as we did back in the day," and wondering if there are no newer books available and for how long will literary classics will be "forced" upon them.

Of course, it's worth remembering that literary classics are the backbone of any culture, and without them, cultural continuity would quickly vanish. Numerous brain studies have repeatedly proven the benefits of reading – particularly complex fiction or literary classics – on a person's mental and physical health, memory, success in life and understanding of others.

However, theory is one thing, and practice is another. Hence, I propose a challenge: read the mandatory summer literature together with your children.

Turn the upcoming summer into a shared summer of reading aloud! This has at least three benefits.

First, I am sure that much of the literary classics that are scorned have either not been read by the parents themselves, or their impression from school has long faded. Often, we look down on something we do not really know.

Re-reading these works can easily reveal why classics have become classics. Not because some literary scholar or teacher decided so, but primarily because they are good books that resonate with readers across ages. Many generations have read these works with interest, meaning the book does not become outdated. Every writer wants to become a classic because it indicates that their work can convey important thoughts and stories to people even long after the author has passed away.

So, take the opportunity to read "Wikmani poisid" (The Wikman Boys) "Kõrboja peremees" (The Master of Kõrboja), "Rehepapp" (Old Barny) or something else from the list with your children. And let them read to you – it's enjoyable!

Second, such shared reading strengthens family bonds. All winter, everyone follows their routines, everyone is tired, everyone is busy and there's much to do. Summer is a brilliant time for joint activities, and it doesn't have to be just active entertainment; it can also be therapeutic joint reading. Any good book inspires thought, providing numerous discussion topics that daily life might not allow time or reason for.

You might be surprised at the fascinating thoughts running through your child's mind!

Third, it deepens the relationship with Estonian culture and history. There is much talk about young people not knowing Estonian history or culture. But perhaps we all have shortcomings in this regard.

Fiction consists of stories that simulate real-world events and experiences. Knowing these stories helps understand the broader narrative, meaning it helps better comprehend what is happening in Estonia and the world today. And having a historical perspective helps better understand the present.

Therefore, forget the news and TikTok for a while and find an hour or half a day to read together and exchange thoughts.

To quote a classic: no entertainment is as cheap as reading, nor any pleasure so lasting.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

