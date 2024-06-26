Overview: 31 authors fetch maximum library lending compensation

Library.
Library. Source: Narva Central Library
At the end of June, the Estonian Authors' Compensation Fund will distribute lending compensation for 2023 to writers, translators and illustrators. Compared to last year, the maximum amount of lending compensation has increased: from €6,740 to €7,328.

The lending compensation for 2023 was calculated based on 3,780,711 electronically registered loans from public libraries. This year, 31 writers or translators earned the maximum compensation amount of €7,328, whereas last year, only six authors earned the maximum amount.

This year, seven authors recorded the highest number of loans, each exceeding 20,000. They are Ilmar Tomusk, Martin Widmark, Andrus Kivirähk, Marje Ernits, Astrid Lindgren, M. C. Beaton and Robyn Carr. Additionally, 19 authors accumulated over 10,000 loans, including eight local Estonian authors.

Among the 50 most borrowed works, 28 are original Estonian works, and 22 are translations.

Last year's lending statistics reveal that Estonians have a strong preference for crime novels, enjoyed by both children and adults. This trend is not unique to Estonia but is part of a global phenomenon.

"Currently, new names like Siiri Julge and Ain Kütt have quickly risen to the top and among the top earners, showcasing exciting local crime writers. Stalwart island women Katrin Pauts and Adeena Sepp are both among the maximum earners," said Ainiki Väljataga, head of the Estonian Authors' Compensation Fund.

For the first time, the budget for book lending compensation reached €1.4 million.

However, there is no guarantee that the lending compensation will remain at €1.4 million in the coming years, as it is not fixed, although it has been discussed. With the Ministry of Justice developing a new copyright law, this assurance might be included.

"As part of this, the Ministry of Culture has proposed amending the law to increase the maximum amount of lending compensation paid to authors from four times the average gross salary in Estonia to six times. We hope to finalize this by next year," said Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

Purga added that the government's budget cuts will not reduce the current €1.4 million.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

