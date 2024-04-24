People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

Books have traditionally occupied a place of honor in Estonia homes, while they are increasingly thrown away these days. Works people were willing to stand in line to get back in the day are also destined for recycling.

While people were willing to go through a lot to find some books back in the Soviet period, many formerly coveted books are ending up in recycling centers today.

"People throw away all kinds of books. You can find all sorts in containers. I visit recycling centers weekly, and it's quite possible to also find newer literature there," said Rene Noni, head of NGO Raamaturinglus that accepts and buys used books.

Noni said that a lot of Soviet print editions, including literary classics, end up as scrap paper as people are reluctant to put up with the low quality of print and paper.

While used books are many times cheaper than new alternatives, finding buyers is not at all easy. More sought-after second-hand books include the "Seiklusjutte maalt ja merelt" (Adventure tales from the land and sea) series, but also Astrid Lindgren's children's books. All manner of handbooks and textbooks are the most coveted.

The National Library's Repository Library also makes an effort to collect books all over Estonia.

"Next to Soviet literature, which people do not really need anymore as so many new books are published, the Repository Library is receiving newer literature people have read and wish to pass on to others. We're getting Nordic noir and beautiful children's literature now. Libraries all over Estonia are waiting for such works," said Kai Lugus, director of the Repository Library.

Of the 380,000 books donated last year, 45 percent were given a new lease on life, while the rest ended up in recycling. Utilizing books is labor-intensive.

"The hard covers of books are mixed waste, while the paper we can recycle," Lugus explained.

Those looking to unload books quickly should know that some works are especially sought-after by libraries.

"We still long to see Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," Orwell's works and Lindgren's children's books. We can add to that newer children and youth literature by Estonian authors," Lugus said.

