Gallery: National Library opens reading greenhouse in Tallinn

A reading greenhouse has opened for the summer in Tallinn's Rotermanni kvartal.

The pop-up library features literature in Estonian, Finnish and English from around the world and there are also books suitable for children.

Opening hours run from 9 a.m. - 7 pm. every day and books do not need to be returned.

"The human-centered and pleasant urban space is an ideal place for reading, browsing and everything else related to books," said Janne Andresoo, director of the National Library. 

The National Library has previously opened temporary libraries at Tallinn, Tartu, Jõhvi and Rakvere bus stations, on Raekoja plats in Tallinn's Old Town and at the habor's A-terminal.

