Kaia Kanepi wins round one ITF tournament match in Italy

Kaia Kanepi raced to victory in her round one encounter in the W60 ITF tournament in Caserta, Italy, defeating Misaki Doi in straight sets, 6:0, 6:3.

Kanepi, 37, ranked 74th in the world, had gone out of the still ongoing French Open in round one.

Doi, 32, is nowadays ranked 309th by the WTA, though back in 2016 she ranked as high as 30th. And was a long-term top 100 fixture.

The Estonian did not offer her opponent a single break point on the day, while breaking Doi's serve five times to wrap up victory in under an hour.

She will meet either Georgia Pedone (WTA 619th) or Antonia Aragosata (unranked) in round two – both are Italian players.

Meanwhile Estonia's third-ranked player, Elena Malõgina (WTA 357th), also got a win in her round one match, beating another Italian, Lisa Pigato (WTA 444th) 6:4, 6:3.

Malõgina had had to come through qualifying, to reach the main table.

In set one, Pigato soon went 5:1 down after losing her first three service games, and despite rallying later on, Malõgina took the set on the fourth set point presented to her, winning 6:4.

Elena Malõgina. Source: Sara Falcão/FPT

At the start of the second set, the Estonian was 2:0 down initially, after having been broken, but again, took control, to win the set 6.3 and with it the match.

She will face either Nuria Brancaccio (Italy, WTA 175th, tournament fourth seed) Astra Sharma (Australia, WTA 272nd) in round two.

The ITF is a second-tier feeder series.

--

