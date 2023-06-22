Kaia Kanepi through to round two of ITF tournament in Sweden

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 98) reached round two of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Sweden 03A tournament in Ystad, after defeating Jacqueline Cabaj Awad in three sets.

Kanepi, who went into the tournament as the number one seed, beat Sweden's Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (WTA No. 454) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the opening round. The three-set contest lasted two hours and 24 minutes.

Kanepi will now face another Swede in round two, WTA No. 368 Caijsa Wilda Hennemann.

The Estonian has come out comfortably on top in both of her previous meetings with Hennemann. Their most recent encounter was in November 2021 at the ITF Estonia 02A tournament, when Kanepi won in two sets 6-1, 6-1.

Two years earlier, they also met at the ITF Czech Republic 12A, with the Estonian recording a 6-2, 6-1 victory on that occasion.

