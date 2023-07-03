Kaia Kanepi exits Wimbledon after round one defeat to Kudermetova

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 101) went out in the first round of the women's singles at this year's Wimbledon on Monday to WTA No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova of 6-7 (4), 4-6.

Kanepi, who was playing her first match on grass this season, played well against the world number twelve, was solid on her serve and surprised her Russian opponent with several changes of pace.

After losing the first set in a tie-break, Kanepi continued to serve well in set two. However, Kudermetova ultimately proved too strong for the Estonian and took the set 6-4.

Kudermetova will now face the winner of the match between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondroušova (WTA No. 42) and Peyton Stearns (WTA No. 59) of the USA in the second round.

--

