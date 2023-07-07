Ingrid Neel out of Wimbledon women's doubles in round one

Estonia's newest tennis star, Ingrid Neel, is out of the women's doubles at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after losing in straight sets, 6:4, 6:3, to Caroline Dolehide (US) and Zhang Shuai (PRC).

Neel and her partner Emma Navarro, also an American, saw their service broken twice in set one, then again at the start of set two.

While they staved off defeat with things at 5:2 and Dolehide/Zhang having two match points in hand, in the next game, the U.S.-Chinese pair wrapped things up

Somewhat of a doubles specialist, the U.S.-born Neel has Estonian citizenship by descent, and started playing under the Estonian flag earlier this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!