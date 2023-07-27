Ingrid Neel reaches German Open doubles semi-finals

News
Ingrid Neel.
Ingrid Neel. Source: Sara Falcão/FPT
News

Estonian-American tennis player Ingrid Neel is through to the women's doubles semi-finals at the German Open in Hamburg, partnering with local player Vivian Heisen.

Neel and Heisen are seeded third in the tournament, a WTA250 event.

The pair overcame Renata Voracova and Anna Siskova, both of the Czech Republic, 6:4, 6:2 in Wednesday's quarter finals, after taking a forfeit victory 6.3, 4:1 (ie. the second set was not completed and their opponents withdrew) over Dutch-Belgian pair Rosalie van der Hoek and Magali Kempen in the opening round on Monday.

Neel and Heisen will next meet the duo of Angela Kulikov (U.S.) and Miriam Kolodziejova (Czech Republic) in the semis.

Ingrid Neel grew up in the U.S. and qualified to represent Estonia for the first time earlier this year.

Estonia's top tennis player Kaia Kanepi went out in round two in the singles after losing to Bernarda Pera (U.S.).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Tallink back in profit in second quarter of 2023

11:38

Lavly Perling: Freedom cannot be mocked

11:04

Party ratings: Reform resecures lead, Eesti 200 halts drop in support Updated

11:00

Ratings expert: Choice of next Center leader will impact other parties too

10:48

IT expert criticizes €275,000 HARNO young person's website

10:04

Pärnu County sawmill closure results in 30 job losses

09:54

Defense minister calls for extension to Spain NASAMS deployment in Estonia

09:45

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival opens in Kuressaare

09:38

Ingrid Neel reaches German Open doubles semi-finals

09:30

Estonia national football team player Rocco Robert Shein moves to Dordrecht

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

26.07

Prices at the pump in Estonia raised for first time in months

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

26.07

Some Narva residents find public meetings ban incomprehensible

26.07

Estonia dive survey conclusion: Nothing found to refute official narrative

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: