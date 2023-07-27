Ingrid Neel reaches German Open doubles semi-finals

Estonian-American tennis player Ingrid Neel is through to the women's doubles semi-finals at the German Open in Hamburg, partnering with local player Vivian Heisen.

Neel and Heisen are seeded third in the tournament, a WTA250 event.

The pair overcame Renata Voracova and Anna Siskova, both of the Czech Republic, 6:4, 6:2 in Wednesday's quarter finals, after taking a forfeit victory 6.3, 4:1 (ie. the second set was not completed and their opponents withdrew) over Dutch-Belgian pair Rosalie van der Hoek and Magali Kempen in the opening round on Monday.

Neel and Heisen will next meet the duo of Angela Kulikov (U.S.) and Miriam Kolodziejova (Czech Republic) in the semis.

Ingrid Neel grew up in the U.S. and qualified to represent Estonia for the first time earlier this year.

Estonia's top tennis player Kaia Kanepi went out in round two in the singles after losing to Bernarda Pera (U.S.).

