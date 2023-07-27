Estonia national football team player Rocco Robert Shein moves to Dordrecht

Rocco Robert Shein, who plays for the Estonian national football team, has changed Dutch Eredivisie clubs, joining FC Dordrecht, from FC Utrecht, for a fee of €275,000.

The 20-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Dordrecht.

Writing on the Dordrecht website, Shein said: "I'm delighted that the clubs have reached an agreement. I'm ready for my next step, which is why I wanted to join Dordrecht. In addition to this, the club has a set of ambitious goals."

Dordrecht FC manager Michele Santoni also welcomed the Estonian. "I am delighted that he has decided to join our club. He knows how to play football very well and I am impressed by his attitude," Santoni said.

Shein, started his pro career With FC Flora Tallinn, joining FC Utrecht at the beginning of last season.

He had six starts for that team in the 2022-2023 season, and has also been capped by Estonia six times.

His new club finished 18th in the Eredivisie last season.

He reportedly went to Dordrecht for a transfer fee of €275,000.

