Estonian referee to make world cup debut this Friday

News
Karolin Kaivoja.
Karolin Kaivoja. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Estonian football referee Karolin Kaivoja is to make her World Cup debut on Friday.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is being held jointly by Australia and New Zealand and starts today, Thursday.

Kaivoja, 30, will be assistant referee and line-judge at the Group B opening clash between Nigeria and Canada, which kicks off at 5.30 a.m. Estonian time on Friday.

Ahead of the tournament, Kaivoja told football portal Soccernet.ee that the refereeing lineup had not been fully revealed ahead of the tournament, though the assumption was that Lina Lehtovaara (Finland) would be referee at the Nigeria versus Canada match, which indeed she is.

Chrysoula Kourompylia (Cyprus) is the other assistant referee.

Group B also includes co-hosts Australia and Ireland, playing on Friday too.

The tournament starts Thursday with a grand opening ceremony and co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway – to be broadcast by ETV2 from 9.30 a.m.

Starting with the round of 16 stage from August 5, ERR channels will be broadcasting all the matches live. The final takes place on August 20.

The tournament is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The U.S. is the defending champion, having won in 2019, and before that in 2015, and that team's star player Megan Rapinoe is playing in her final competition.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Source: ERR Sport

