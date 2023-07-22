Estonian Formula Three driver Paul Aron qualifies sixth in Hungary
FIA Formula 3 driver Paul Aron came sixth in qualifying in round seven of the 2023 season, in Hungary.
Aron, 19, who drives for Prema Racing, put in a fastest lap of 1.31.744 at the race, held at the famous Hungaroring, near Budapest.
Aron came 0.653 seconds behind teammate Zak O'Sullivan, who took pole.
Can anyone catch @gabortoleto85? #HungarianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/HVpdHGM6x0— Formula 3 (@Formula3) July 21, 2023
In the earlier free practice, Aron had placed third.
A sprint race is planned for Saturday and the main race takes place on Sunday.
In the 2023 Formula 3 drivers' table overall, Aron lay in fourth place on 77 points, ahead of the race weekend.
--
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever