Estonian Formula Three driver Paul Aron qualifies sixth in Hungary

FIA Formula 3 driver Paul Aron came sixth in qualifying in round seven of the 2023 season, in Hungary.

Aron, 19, who drives for Prema Racing, put in a fastest lap of 1.31.744 at the race, held at the famous Hungaroring, near Budapest.

Aron came 0.653 seconds behind teammate Zak O'Sullivan, who took pole.

In the earlier free practice, Aron had placed third.

A sprint race is planned for Saturday and the main race takes place on Sunday.

In the 2023 Formula 3 drivers' table overall, Aron lay in fourth place on 77 points, ahead of the race weekend.

