Torshavn defeat spells end to Paide Europa Conference League campaign

Mestriliga club Paide Linnameeskond are out of the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League after losing their round one qualifier 2:0 on aggregate to B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands) Thursday. Both goals were scored in extra time, after regular time proved goal-less.

The first leg had ended 0:0 meaning Paide went into the second leg with no goal deficit and with home field advantage.

As was the case during the first, away leg, normal time was scoreless, and things had been fairly evenly matched throughout the 90 minutes, with no real chances created.

Both sides had reached the Conference League third round qualification stage last season also.

Paide were without striker Robi Saarma, who is out with an injury after breaking his collarbone near the end of the first leg clash.

After things remained scoreless on the night, the visitors put away two goals in the space of three minutes in stoppage time, thanks to Eli Nielsen (in the 92nd minute) and Michal Przybylski (in the 95th minute), with no answer from Paide.

"It's a pity, I don't know exactly what happened there and the men are definitely disappointed;" team captain Andre Frolov said afterwards.

The Europa Conference League is the third tier of European club football competition, after the more well-known Champions League and Europa League.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Sport

