Estonia's youth athletes take seven medals in Slovenia

Estonia's youth athletes have taken a substantial medals haul at the European Youth Olympics Festival in Maribor, Slovenia, with one day of competition remaining.

The competitors have taken a total of seven medals so far, including one gold and several silvers.

Sixteen-year-old sprinter Miia Ott took gold in the 100m, followed by bronze in the 200m sprint, setting a domestic U-18 record at 24.21 seconds.

Ott said both her victory and the record was unexpected but an achievement she was more than happy with.

Savva Novikov, another 16-year-old competitor, set a PB of 53.02 in the 400m hurdles, taking a bronze medal in the process. "I started off well, I was even in the lead at the second hurdle in the final race. I already found a small sense of victory, but then I started to fold. [---] Ultimately I came third. I missed first place, but I am very satisfied with the third," Novikov said afterwards.

Tristan Konso also took bronze, in the 110m hurdles this time, while 17-year-old Karl Kristjan Pohlak took silver in the pole vault for the second year in a row – breaking his own PB of 5.05 in the process.

In judo, Emma-Melis Aktas, aged 15, won silver in the 70kg+ category.

Estonia's final medal of the day, and the seventh podium appearance for the team as a whole, was earned on Friday by javelin thrower Heti Väät, with a result of 54.44, also a PB.

The tournament started last Sunday and ends today, Saturday.

