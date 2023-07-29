Estonia's youth athletes take seven medals in Slovenia

Estonia's youth athletes, who have been taking part in the European Youth Olympics Festival in Slovenia.
Estonia's youth athletes, who have been taking part in the European Youth Olympics Festival in Slovenia. Source: Karli Saul
Estonia's youth athletes have taken a substantial medals haul at the European Youth Olympics Festival in Maribor, Slovenia, with one day of competition remaining.

The competitors have taken a total of seven medals so far, including one gold and several silvers.

Sixteen-year-old sprinter Miia Ott took gold in the 100m, followed by bronze in the 200m sprint, setting a domestic U-18 record at 24.21 seconds.

Ott said both her victory and the record was unexpected but an achievement she was more than happy with.

Savva Novikov, another 16-year-old competitor, set a PB of 53.02 in the 400m hurdles, taking a bronze medal in the process. "I started off well, I was even in the lead at the second hurdle in the final race. I already found a small sense of victory, but then I started to fold. [---] Ultimately I came third. I missed first place, but I am very satisfied with the third," Novikov said afterwards.

Tristan Konso also took bronze, in the 110m hurdles this time, while 17-year-old Karl Kristjan Pohlak took silver in the pole vault for the second year in a row – breaking his own PB of 5.05 in the process.

In judo, Emma-Melis Aktas, aged 15, won silver in the 70kg+ category.

Estonia's final medal of the day, and the seventh podium appearance for the team as a whole, was earned on Friday by javelin thrower Heti Väät, with a result of 54.44, also a PB.

The tournament started last Sunday and ends today, Saturday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Sport, Anu Säärits reporting.

radio tallinn

