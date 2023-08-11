Viktor Morozov takes U-20 European Championship triple-jump gold

Estonian triple jumper Viktor Morozov took gold in the Under-20 European Athletics Championships in Jerusalem, Israel, on Thursday, setting a personal best in the process.

Morozov's gold is the second for Estonia at the competition so far, along with Elisabeth Pihela's high jump gold, which she won on Wednesday.

Morozov, who took bronze at last year's U-20 World Championships, had in the opening attempt already progressed beyond his PB as it was going into the tournament, putting in a jump of 16.20.

In the second attempt, Morozov built on that, putting in a result of 16.45, seventh-highest in Estonian athletics history across all age groups, and an U-20 domestic record.

Though his subsequent jumps were short of this mark, at 15.87, 16.11 and 15.93, the 16.45 was also enough to clinch gold in Jersualem.

Bozhidar Saraboyukov (16.25) and Lachezar Valchev (16.16), both of Bulgaria, took silver and bronze.

Of other Estonian competitors taking part in the U-20 championships, which was in its final day Thursday, Johanna Elisabeth Ader came eighth in the javelin (46.39), Morten Siht finished 21st place in the 5,000m (14.52.89), and Valter Eric Viisel was 19th in the decathlon, with 7,207 points, a PB.

