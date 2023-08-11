Tallinn Flora lose Europa Conference game 3:0 away to Constanta Farul

Tallinna FC Flora players.
Tallinna FC Flora players. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
Meistriliiga side Tallinna FC Flora went down three-nil in their UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg qualifier clash Thursday, losing away to Romanian team FCV Farul Constanța.

Neither side was able to create a clear scoring opportunity in the first half, which remained goal-less.

In the second half, the hosts emerged the sharper team, taking the lead three minutes in (Deni Alibec) and scoring again on the 80th minute (Constantin Budescu) after a Michale Lilander miss-pass for Flora.

Defender Diogo Quieros scored a third off the head, over four minutes into injury time.

Thus Constanta Farul head to the second leg at the Lilleküla stadium in Tallinn next Wednesday, August 16, with a three-goal advantage, albeit home goals.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

