Paide Linnameeskond to face Welsh side Bala Town in Conference League

Paide Linnameeskond players during the 2024 Tipner Trophy final.
Paide Linnameeskond players during the 2024 Tipner Trophy final. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Tuesday, the draw took place for the preliminary rounds of this year's UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League competitions. Estonian champions Flora Tallinn face a tough tie against Slovenian champions NK Celje, while Paide Linnameeskond will play Welsh team Bala Town.

Flora, who celebrated their 15th Estonia Meistriliiga title earlier this year will have to overcome Slovenian champions NK Celje in the first qualifying round of the 2024-25 Champions League. Celje finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Maribor to win last season's Slovenian title. The teams will meet on July 9 in Estonia and then a week later on July 16 in Slovenia, with the winners earning a place in the second qualifying round.

Three Estonian sides will be in action in the UEFA Conference League this season. FCI Levadia Tallinn have been drawn against Lithuania's FC Šiauliai from Lithuania in the first qualifying round, while JK Tallinna Kalev will meet Armenian club FC Urartu.

Šiauliai finished third in the Lithuanian top-flight last year though are currently in eight spot in the ten-team league this season with just 18 points from 17 games. Urartu finished fourth in last season's Armenian Premier League.

Perhaps the most intriguing tie however sees Estonians Linnameeskond take on Welsh club Bala Town, who play in the Cymru Premier League. The Lakesiders will host Paide on July 11 before heading out to Estonia for the second leg on July 18.

Elsewhere, Estonian international Markus Poom's Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) were drawn against Reykjavik Vikingur (Iceland) in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

In the Europa League, Plovdiv Botev (Bulgaria), home of Estonian midfielder Joonas Tamme and goalkeeper Matvei Igonen, will face Slovenian side Maribor in the first qualifying round.

Editor: Michael Cole

