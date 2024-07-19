Paide grab dramatic late winner as Levadia also progress in Conference League

Three Estonian sides were in UEFA Conference League action on Thursday night. Paide Linnameeskond scored a dramatic winner in the last minute of extra time to progress against Welsh club Bala Town, while FCI Levadia also made it through. However, JK Tallinna Kalev's European dreams ended in Armenia.

Current Estonian Meistriliiga leaders FCI Levadia, who were 2-0 up after the first leg of their UEFA Conference League first qualifying round tie against Lithuanian side FA Šiauliai, played out a goalless draw in Tallinn to confirm progress to the next phase.

"0-0 is always very tight. If they had scored, it would have been tough," Levadia captain Rasmus Peetson told ERR after the game. "But, I think we played a good game, we played smart. The first 25-30 minutes were a bit more difficult, there was a lot of running up and down. After that we started to control the game and the ball. So, then we felt very comfortable. Things were fine at the back and we came out with a 0-0."

Levadia will now face Croatian club NK Osijek in the second qualifying round. "I don't know anything about them yet, we were just focused on this game. We had to beat these opponents first," said Peetson.

"Now we will move on, and in the next few days we will be introduced to Osijek. We definitely want to get a result, it's a big challenge and we are looking forward to it. We have the quality to believe we can achieve something there," Peetson added.

Levadia were not the only Estonian side to have a good night on Thursday. Paide Linnameeskond, went into the second leg of their tie against Welsh club Bala Town with a 2-1 lead. However, the Lakesiders quickly drew level on aggregate thanks to a twelfth minute strike from Nathan Peate.

Both sides created chances, but with neither able to get a decisive goal, the game headed into extra time. Though Bala's Alex Downes was sent off on 110 minutes, the game seemed destined for penalties.

Then, with the clock ticking down, Oskar Hõim received the ball from Patrik Kristal on the edge of the Bala box. Hõim's strike could not have been sweeter, as it sailed into the back of the net to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory for the Estonians in the last minute of extra time.

Amidst the ensuing chaos that erupted on the home team's bench and in the stands, head coach Ivan Stojković was seen desperately trying to restore some composure. But there was little he could do to calm this wave of Paidemonium as his side held on for what little time remained to seal their place in the next round against Icelandic club Stjarnan.

Elsewhere, JK Tallinna Kalev's European campaign is over after they fell to a 1-4 aggregate defeat against Armenia's FC Urartu. Kalev lost 0-2 in Yerevan after also going down 1-2 in the first leg a week before.

The Estonian side, for whom this tie was their first ever in European competition, went a goal down on the night thanks to Mikajel Mirzojan 12th minute strike. Mirzojan then doubled his tally four minutes into the second half to seal a place in the next round for the Armenians.

--

