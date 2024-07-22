Disc golfer Kristin Tattar turns things around to win major in Finland

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour
Two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar mounted a thrilling comeback to win her first major Disc Golf Pro Tour tournament of the season, the European Open in Tampere, Finland.

Tattar last year won all four of disc gold's grand slam tournaments, but had picked up an injury in spring, making this her return to serious competition.

She started strongly in Finland but lost her lead over the next two days, falling to third place before the final day.

The Estonian was seven throws behind leader and local competitor Eveliina Salonen going into the last day; four behind Silva Saarinen, also competing before a home crowd.

However, Tattar turned things around on the Sundya, finishing the day five under par after seven birdies (one under par) and two bogeys (one over par), while her competitors struggled and were ultimately unable to match her efficiency.

The performance also marked the greatest final day comeback in the history of the women's pro tour so far.

Salonen on the other hand faltered completely, ending the day nine strokes over par and dropping to fourth place overall. Despite leading by seven strokes at the start of the day, she finished seven strokes behind Tattar.

Saarinen, who had been holding on to second place, completed the final round at par, finishing one stroke behind Tattar overall.

American Missy Gannon moved up to the podium, finishing four strokes behind Tattar and so in third place.

Of other Estonians competing, Kaidi Allsalu came joint fifth (three over par), while Keiti Tätte (+7) finished in joint ninth place.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

