Keiti Tätte fifth before home crowd at European Disc Golf Festival

News
Keiti Tätte.
Keiti Tätte. Source: Celine Lannusalu
News

Keiti Tätte was the highest-placing Estonian at the weekend's European Disc Golf Festival held at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn, as Kristin Tattar struggled to find form.

U.S. competitors won both men's and women's events.

Keiti Tätte was the top-performing Estonian woman, finishing in fifth place, while regular star and world champion Kristin Tattar was over taken not only by Tätte but also by two other Estonian women in the overall standings – Kaidi Allsalu  and Kaire Tekku.

The reigning world champion still improved her position by two places on Saturday, finishing up in eighth.

Kristin Tattar. Source: ERR

"I gave it my all, squeezing out everything I had left," Tattar, who recently recovered from injury, told ERR.

"Really at the start it was very good and promising, I got birdie putts everywhere, and my throws were successful. But at some point, after missing a short putt, I just couldn't maintain things. My morale simply dropped."

The battle for victory at the Song Festival Grounds was a very closely fought affair between Eveliina Salonen (Finland) and Missy Gannon (U.S.).

 The regular 18 holes proved insufficient to pick between the two, and a 19th hole had to be contested – which Gannon won.

Despite the outcome, Estonian fans showed their support for Tattar throughout the three days of the competition.

"Certainly to experience the crowd's support and love , even when things didn't go so perfectly... The home crowd was behind me the whole time, and I tried to be my own support, too, reminding myself that this wasn't such a big deal," Tattar added.

Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste was 14th, while Birgit Vider and Kristi Rogenbaum were the other two Estonian women to finish in the top 20.

Roland Kõur was the highest placing Estonian (fifth) in the men's competition, won by Ricky Wysocki (U.S.).

The full results are here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Hanna Hinsberg, Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

The sad tale of Saaremaa zoo's Kusti the crocodile

16:59

Keiti Tätte fifth before home crowd at European Disc Golf Festival

16:25

Education minister: Responsibility for secondary education to fall on the state

15:50

Principals' association against plans to introduce time limits on top jobs

15:20

Chanterelles more plentiful this summer compared to the last

15:08

Russian Navy fleets launch major exercises involving some 300 ships

14:39

Kristin Kuuba wins first olympic badminton group game, faces top player next

14:01

Reader asks: Why do bush crickets and grasshoppers chirp?

13:56

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

13:50

President's office secretary general resigns

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:56

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

29.07

Storm hits Latvia

28.07

'Very dangerous' weather warning issued in south Estonia

29.07

Eneli Jefimova reaches Olympic final

29.07

40 trolleybus drivers opt for redundancy ahead of route changes

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

09:26

Car tax bill passes final Riigikogu vote

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo