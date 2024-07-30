Keiti Tätte fifth before home crowd at European Disc Golf Festival

Keiti Tätte was the highest-placing Estonian at the weekend's European Disc Golf Festival held at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn, as Kristin Tattar struggled to find form.

U.S. competitors won both men's and women's events.

Keiti Tätte was the top-performing Estonian woman, finishing in fifth place, while regular star and world champion Kristin Tattar was over taken not only by Tätte but also by two other Estonian women in the overall standings – Kaidi Allsalu and Kaire Tekku.

The reigning world champion still improved her position by two places on Saturday, finishing up in eighth.

Kristin Tattar. Source: ERR

"I gave it my all, squeezing out everything I had left," Tattar, who recently recovered from injury, told ERR.

"Really at the start it was very good and promising, I got birdie putts everywhere, and my throws were successful. But at some point, after missing a short putt, I just couldn't maintain things. My morale simply dropped."

The battle for victory at the Song Festival Grounds was a very closely fought affair between Eveliina Salonen (Finland) and Missy Gannon (U.S.).

The regular 18 holes proved insufficient to pick between the two, and a 19th hole had to be contested – which Gannon won.

Despite the outcome, Estonian fans showed their support for Tattar throughout the three days of the competition.

"Certainly to experience the crowd's support and love , even when things didn't go so perfectly... The home crowd was behind me the whole time, and I tried to be my own support, too, reminding myself that this wasn't such a big deal," Tattar added.

Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste was 14th, while Birgit Vider and Kristi Rogenbaum were the other two Estonian women to finish in the top 20.

Roland Kõur was the highest placing Estonian (fifth) in the men's competition, won by Ricky Wysocki (U.S.).

Wire-to-wire for Ricky Wysocki in Estonia pic.twitter.com/eDORVypk0W — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) July 28, 2024

The full results are here.

