Estonian men's quad sculls team seventh in Final-B

Estonia's quad sculls crew.
Estonia's quad sculls crew. Source: Karli Saul
Estonia's men's quad sculls team took a consolation victory in Final-B at the Paris Olympics, finishing seventh in the competition overall.

The crew consisting of Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak had finished fourth in the repechages, not sufficient to make it to Final-A.

In Final-B, which took place on Wednesday, just after 1 p.m. Estonian time, involved three teams – Norway and Romania were also competing.

The Estonians were last at the half-way mark in the 2,000-meter race, but picked up the pace in the second half, crossing the finish line first with a time of 5:50.55, 1.3 seconds ahead of the Norwegians and over four seconds ahead of the Romanians.

None of these teams were in the medals: Gold went to the Netherlands for the second time in a row (5:42.00), while Italy took silver, Poland the bronze.

Great Britain took gold in the women's event, while the Netherlands and German were the silver and bronze medalists respectively.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

