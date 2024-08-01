Kregor Zirk seventh in Paris Olympics men's 200 meter butterfly final

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk was seventh in the Paris Olympics men's 200 meter butterfly final Wednesday night, setting a second best time for his career so far, at 1:54.55.

"I'm very satisfied," Zirk said after the race.

"For me, simply qualifying for the Olympics was a big deal, and everything here is a bonus. Being seventh in the Olympic final... I'm very proud of myself," he expressed to Estonian journalists. "I tried to take a bit of a risk, and the end was definitely tougher than yesterday. But the time I swam last night wouldn't have improved my position, so I have no regrets."

Until these olympics the last time an Estonian had swum at the summer games was in 1980, during the Moscow Olympics, at a time when Estonia was under Soviet occupation.

Both Zirk and Eneli Jefimova, who finished seventh in the women's 100 meter breaststroke, have ended that fallow period.

"Eneli mentioned that it is good not to have finished last. I thought the same; I didn't want to finish eighth. I'm very proud of seventh place. So we ended up tied!" Zirk chuckled.

The swimmer, X from X, said due to the excitement he hadn't got as good a night's sleep as he would have wanted, adding he was able to catch up during the day in having a nap, also watching TV comedy "Friends" as a way of calming the nerves, though " For me, a bit of nervousness is a good sign."

He also noted he brought his podium clothing with him just in case. "You never know what might happen when you're in the final."

"I'm sure all eight men were thinking about medals; who wouldn't want one? But I focused on that which I had control over, and it was definitely a very fast final. For me, pressure is a privilege, in a way."

The Estonian was fourth in his morning heat Tuesday and fifth overall across the two the semifinals later that day, booking his place in the final. As a warm-up, he had raced Saturday in the 400 meter freestyle, placing 22nd in the heats in a discipline which he said is not his strong suit.

The 200 meter races required four lengths of the 50-meter pool and three turns.

On Wednesday night he was in seventh place after the first turn with a time of 25.23 seconds, rising to fifth after the second turn at a time of 54.02, and maintained that fifth position after the third turn, slipping down to seventh and a time of 1:54.55 by the finish.

Zirk was also delighted his parents, Kunnar and Katrin, were able to attend, adding that they had been able to find one online and he had been able to provide the second.

"I've been away from home for basically ten years, leaving at age 15 or 16. I think it's a big deal for them to see it live, and I'm sure they're very proud," Zirk added.

French swimmer Leon Marchand took gold in front of the home crowd, setting a new Olympic record (1:51.21) in the process.

Kirstof Milak (Hungary), for many the favorite, took silver ( 1:51.75) – the olympic record Marchand broke had been his – and Ilya Kharun (Canada) took bronze (1:52.80).

Of these results, Zirk said: "I didn't think Leon would win. My money was on Milak. But I always support those competing at home. It's one of my dreams to compete in a major event at home, someday."

Zirk said he planned to stay in Paris through to Sunday and will be taking part, albeit as a spectator, in other events – for instance watching athletics and a sport a bit closer to his specialty, water polo.

As for the future, Zirk, who recently became a father, said he aimed to be at the next olympics in Los Angeles, though may also take a break between now and then.

