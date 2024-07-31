Kregor Zirk makes Paris Olympics men's 200m butterfly final

News
Kregor Zirk in the Paris Olympics men's 200 meter butterfly semifinal, Tuesday evening, July 30, 2024.
Open gallery
19 photos
News

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk is through to the men's 200 meter butterfly olympic final in Paris, following Tuesday night's semifinals.

Zirk's time of 1:54.22 set in the semifinal is also a new domestic Estonian record, surpassing the previous benchmark, which he himself set, by 1.26 seconds, and he and Eneli Jefimova together are the first Estonian swimmers to reach an Olympic final since the country regained its independence over 30 years ago.

Zirk had on Saturday already swum in the 400 meter freestyle heats, but even by his own admission this was a warm-up, as the discipline is not his strong suit.

Zirk completed the 200 meter butterfly Tuesday morning heat in 1:55.52, just four hundredths of a second slower than his national record from the World Championships in Doha.

He finished fourth in his heat and advanced with the tenth-best time overall.

"I wasn't focused on the time, just on securing a spot," Zirk told Estonian journalists.

"I gave it my all, just in case... In the butterfly, you can't see where you are or what the others are doing," he went on, noting his appreciation for the Estonian flags waved by traveling supporters in the crowd.

The men's 200-meter butterfly semifinals started just before 9.45 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday evening.

Swimming in lane two, Zirk was third at the first turn, second at both the 100 and 150-meter marks, and finished with a time of 1:54.22.

This placed him third in his semifinal, behind Leon Marchand (France, 1:53.50) and Ilya Kharun (Canada, 1:54.01).

In the overall standings across both semifinals, Zirk advanced to the finals with the fifth-best time.

The men's 200-meter butterfly final is scheduled to start at 9.36 p.m. Estonian time Wednesday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:10

Inflation picks up to 3.5% in July

09:03

Estonian economy contracts by 1.7% in second quarter

08:50

FC Flora through to UEFA Conference League round three after home thriller

08:22

Ratings: SDE overtakes the Reform Party

08:09

Kregor Zirk makes Paris Olympics men's 200m butterfly final

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

30.07

MP: Electoral district changes need to be thoroughly discussed

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

30.07

The sad tale of Saaremaa Zoo's Kusti the crocodile

30.07

Keiti Tätte fifth before home crowd at European Disc Golf Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

30.07

Car tax bill passes final Riigikogu vote

29.07

Storm hits Latvia

30.07

Russian Navy fleets launch major exercises involving some 300 ships

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

29.07

40 trolleybus drivers opt for redundancy ahead of route changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo